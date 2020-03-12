Lambeau Field closed for 2 weeks to help slow coronavirus

The Green Bay Packers have closed Lambeau Field for two weeks in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The stadium will be closed starting Friday, March 13. That includes Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen & Tap, as well as all team-run public activities in Titletown, including the playground and 46 Below.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our staff and visitors,” said Packers/President and CEO Mark Murphy in a release. “This is a decision we made with all due consideration, and we feel it is an important step to take in helping mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Lambeau Field and Titletown will only have critical staff in place during that time.