Lambeau Field closed until April 24, following 'Safer at Home' order

The Green Bay Packers have extended Lambeau Field and Titletown closures to the public, following Monday's "Safer at Home" Emergency Order by Gov. Tony Evers.

In a press release Thursday, the Packers announced plans to extend the closures of its businesses to the public until April 24, when the order expires, or until a superseding order is issued. The organization initially announced a two-week closure on Thursday, March 12.

The closure will continue to apply to all Lambeau Field Atrium businesses, including the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen $ Tap, as well as all team-run public activities in Titletown, including the playground and 46 Below, as well as The Turn.

Lambeau Field events, Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours staff will be contacting businesses and organizations that have events and tours scheduled in the next month at the Atrium to discuss arrangements.

Officials said Lambeau Field and Titletown will only have essential personnel in place for non-public operations of the facilities, and the majority of other Packers personnel will continue to work remotely as duties permit.

The Packers organization said it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and reassess conditions as needed.