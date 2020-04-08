Lambeau, Titletown to be lit in blue for support of frontline workers

Lambeau Field and Titletown will be lit in blue light Thursday night, to show support for front-line workers risking their own health in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to a release from the Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field and Titletown will join other major landmarks across the country and the world in the #LightItBlue campaign.

The Lambeau Field video boards and marquee signs - as well as Titletown’s marquee sign and plaza lights - will be lit up in blue for at least one hour.

#LightItBlue started in the United Kingdom, where over 130 buildings, bridges and other landmarks will also shine blue in support of health workers.

The campaign is a "global show of gratitude for health care professionals and essential workers caring for the community. It is aimed at creating a universal symbol of solidarity and hope," according to the Packers.