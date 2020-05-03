Father and son in Lancaster continue to take the field

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) -- Since Isaiah Place could hit off a tee his father, Rick was right along his side. Then when high school baseball for Lancaster rolled around, dad also became coach.
This spring would've been their last season together on the diamond before Isaiah heads to college, but the COVID-19 pandemic took away that opportunity. Even with springs sports cancelled, Rick and Isaiah would not lose their joy for the game and final time taking the field as father and son, and best friends.