Lancaster man injured when truck goes off the road

A 58-year-old Lancaster man was injured late Wednesday night when his pickup went off the road in Ellenboro Township and crashed into a culvert, according to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash; however, they believe speed and alcohol may have played a part.

They say Richard Martin was heading north on Cannon Road around 11:30 p.m. and failed to negotiate a curve at the top of a hill near Buckwheat Ridge Road. Martin’s 2018 GMC truck went off the road and struck the large culvert.

He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Martin suffered serious injuries in the wreck and was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for treatment.

