Lancaster students and staff 'go gold' for children fighting cancer

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - Lancaster Community Schools students and staff were challenged to ‘go gold’ Monday in support of two children fighting cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
On their Facebook page, the school district posted a picture of students and staff showing their support for the students, Palmer Wilson and Jack Reuter.
Palmer Wilson was diagnosed with stage 3 childhood cancer and has been fighting the disease for over seven months.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.