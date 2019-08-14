Lane closed on I-39 near Portage for emergency pavement repairs

The left southbound lane on I-39 near Portage is closed because of emergency pavement repairs Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Columbia County Highway Department, they were called to the area near Mile Marker 90 for a hole in the median shoulder Tuesday afternoon. Crews made repairs, but according to the highway department, those repairs "did not hold" and they returned to the area on Wednesday. They are unsure of the cause behind the initial repairs' failure to fix the hole.

Officials are unsure how long it will take to make repairs. They are asking drivers to stay alert while crews are working in the area.