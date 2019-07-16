Lane closed on I-39/90 in Beloit

Interstate 39/90 northbound is restricted to one lane south of the I-43/WIS 81 interchange at Exit 185A-B in Beloit on Tuesday.

Maintenance crews will complete pavement repairs in this area. Backups and delays are expected on the northbound Interstate, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead, use alternate routes and allow extra time to safely reach their destination.

These operations and lane closure are weather dependent and subject to change, according to the department.

Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov. Alerts and updates provided via this site are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on the road.