Weekend lane closures are planned on I-39/90 at near the Rock County S/Shopiere Road interchange until May 11 for road repairs.

According to WisDOT, the I-39/90 northbound lane restriction will begin 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. One lane of I-39/90 southbound will close starting 6 p.m. Friday and reopen 6 p.m. Saturday.

Backups and delays are possible on I-39/90 in this area throughout the weekend, according to WisDOT.

Find more details on WisDOT's 511 map.