Lane closures to start on Old Sauk and Fish Hatchery Roads in April

Construction season is underway, and two high-traffic roads in the Madison area will experience lane closures in the coming weeks.

Old Sauk Road and Fish Hatchery Road both have construction projects starting on April 1.

Madison's Traffic Engineering Division said Old Sauk Road will be closed between the Pope Farm Conservancy and Schewe Road starting Wednesday, April 1, at 7 a.m. A signed detour will be in place to direct traffic to use Mineral Point Road.

Officials said crews will construct underground utilities and make street improvements. The closure is expected to last through Friday, May 1.

Additionally, a two-year project on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg is set to begin on Wednesday.

Fitchburg Transportation officials said construction will focus on the area between Traceway Drive to the Beltline in 2020. During this work, one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open along Fish Hatchery Road at all times.

Beginning April 1, construction will begin with work in the median to install cross overs, temporary driveway connections, and temporary traffic signals. Utility relocations are also ongoing along the road. This year's construction will be divided into four stages:

Median work and temporary crossovers (Stage A)



Reconstruction of the northbound lanes of Fish Hatchery Road with traffic shifted to the west with one lane of travel in both directions (Stage B)



Once completed, traffic will shift onto the new pavement with one lane of travel in each direction during the southbound reconstruction (Stage C)



Crews will complete the median, restoration, and streetscaping with traffic switched back to their permanent configuration (Stage D)



According to officials, Fish Hatchery Road north of Traceway Drive will be completed and fully open to traffic in the fall of 2020.