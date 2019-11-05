Lanes closed on Highway 51 after crash, 3 people injured

At least three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in the Town of Dunn Tuesday night.

One southbound lane from Dale Road to Apple Blossom Lane is closed, and one northbound lane from Tower Road to Farwell Street is closed.

McFarland fire and EMS responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m. Authorities say one of the vehicles rolled over onto its side.

Dane County Communications says two drivers are injured, as well as a bystander who pulled over to help the victims in the crash.

