A Langdon Street resident was the victim of a targeted crime on Saturday evening.

The 22-year-old man was robbed and pistol-whipped, according to Madison police.

The victim and his girlfriend answered a knock on the door at 100 Langdon St. at 5:25 p.m., according to MPD.

Three young men, all appearing to be in their late teens, then entered. They made off with the victim's phone and cash.