Large crowds defy downtown Madison curfew, but remain peaceful

Well after Monday night’s 9:30 p.m. curfew went into effect for downtown Madison hundreds of people remain packed on State Street and the Capitol Square.

Chanting “No Justice. No Peace.” and “George Floyd,” the demonstrators remained compressed near Capitol Square ever since they arrived from an earlier protest that shut down John Nolen Drive for much of the afternoon.

While the crowd gathered appeared to have been one of the largest since protests began, few officers could be seen near the gathered crowd.

All of that stood in stark contrast to Sunday night, when a much smaller crowd marched up and down State Street prior to and well past the 9:30 p.m. curfew, as opposed to staying in a single location, and did so under the eye of a large police presence.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Joel DeSpain told NBC15 that while the visibility of law enforcement officers, including the Wisconsin National Guard, seemed drastically different, their strategy hadn’t changed. He explained they were closely monitoring the situation, but had no plans to cite everyone who violated curfew.

He said they would not put on their “hard gear” unless they were incited and, as of 10:30 p.m., he said there were no reports of looting or vandalism. On Sunday, officers had remained in their standard uniforms until approximately 10:00 p.m. when they returned in riot gear, shortly before the confrontations escalated.

Many of the people at Monday’s demonstration downtown had spent much of the afternoon at a protest that blocked traffic on John Nolen Drive. The Madison artery was closed from the time, protesters arrived following a noon rally in front of the MPD headquarters until approximately 8 p.m. when they returned to State Street.