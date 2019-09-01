2 arrested after large fight involving man with gun in Madison

Two men were arrested after it was reported of a fight involving approximately 30 people in Madison early Sunday morning.

A crowd on the 400 block of W. Gilman Street began to separate when police arrived near the Cheba Hut at 2:14 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

Police then received a call from inside the business of a man with a gun. A 21-year-old man matching the the given description of the person with the gun was detained.

While detaining this suspect, another 21 year-old suspect tried to intervene, grabbing the officer's shoulder. A taser was then used on this suspect, according to the blog post.

After further investigation, the first suspect had been jumping up and down on cars earlier and had threatened to shoot the vehicle's owner. He was arrested and taken to jail on two charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and a probation hold.

The second suspect was arrested for resisting an officer. Police are still investigating.