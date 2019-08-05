Large furniture pick up starts today

Couches, beds and other large furniture items fill up the streets of downtown Madison as the annual move out day approaches. The City of Madison Streets Department is prepared to start pick up every day from August 5-15.

"The neater the residents make the piles, the easier we will be able to get in there and pick up those large furniture items," Bryan Johnson, Madison Streets Department, said.

The Streets Department wants to remind residents that you cannot put TV's on the curb. Those cannot be taken to a landfill they need to go to a designated TV drop off site.

"If they leave a TV out on the curb, yes we will take it, but the resident or landlords will get a citation and fine," Johnson said.

Trash, also, cannot be left in brown recyclable boxes. The Streets Department will not pick them up with the furniture collection. They encourage people to not pick through the items either.

"A lot of the stuff, you really don't know what you're getting these furniture items could be broken, they could have bed bugs that would be a terrible gift to bring home from "Hippie Christmas," would be to bring home whatever bed, couch or piece of furniture that's sitting out there and pawing through the stuff just creates a bigger mess which slows the whole collection system down that much more and doesn't help anything," Johnson said.

Over the years the Streets Department collects around a million pounds of waste during this move out period. They encourage people to donate items that are in good condition.

"We can do better than that not all of it is broken stained stuff some of it is good stuff that we can donate out there," Johnson said.