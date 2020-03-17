Large semi fire closes southbound U.S. 151 in Columbia Co.

The southbound lanes of a Columbia Co. highway are closed Tuesday evening and is expected to remain closed for hours after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

According to the Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office, all southbound lanes of U.S. 151 are blocked at mile marker 115.5, near the Wis. 73 and Business 151 interchange, and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the semi caught fire around 2:40 p.m.

A picture from a NBC15 viewer showed the cab and much of the front end of the trailer fully engulfed.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.