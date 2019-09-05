Largest replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall comes to Portage

The largest replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall made it's way to Portage with an escort that included American Legion Riders and the City of Portage police, fire and EMS.

The event is called the Celebration of Freedom and it is also honoring the 100th anniversary of the Wisconsin American Legion organization. Who is dedicated to serving veterans, their families and their communities.

The wall is set to be assembled Thursday, September 5 at 8 a.m. with help from volunteers. The opening ceremonies start at 3 p.m. including a blessing from the Ho Chunk Nation American Legion post.

People can come view the wall after the opening ceremonies all day until Sunday, September 8. This weekend long event also includes activities like food carts, vendor booths, a kickball tournament, corn hole tournament and two concerts. Chris Kroeze is performing Friday, September 6 and Conscious Pilot is performing Saturday, September 7.

Closing ceremonies start at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8. The concerts are $20 for admission and you can bring your own seats.

