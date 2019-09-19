Last 7 p.m. sunset of the year

There haven't been many signs of fall this month with the official start now less than a week away. One thing you can't deny, earlier sunset times over the last couple of weeks. Thursday's sunset time is 7:00 p.m. on the dot. This will be the last 7 p.m. sunset of the summer and year!

Sunset on Friday will come in at 6:58 p.m, 6:53 p.m. on the official start of fall Monday, and 6:08 p.m. in just one month. This trend will continue as we move towards the winter season and come especially early after the time change. The next 7 p.m. or later sunset won't come until March 12th of next spring.

Enjoy the mild temperatures through the end of the month and what evening sun we have left. It's only a matter of time until fall conditions will officially take over southern Wisconsin.

