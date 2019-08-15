Last 8 p.m. sunset until next spring

It's a sign of the times and one you may have started to notice. Less daylight that will continue to rapidly decrease in the weeks and months ahead. Thursdays 8 p.m. sunset will be the last one until May 2nd, 2020!

Sunset on Friday is at 7:58 p.m. and at 7:07 p.m. in just one month. The official start of Fall, September 23rd, will see a sunset of 6:53 p.m.! A sure sign that we are in the final stretch of summer.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.