Last call for Budweiser mural in downtown Manitowoc

It's last call for Manitowoc's famous Budweiser silos.

WBAY Photo

For decades, the bottle and two cans have greeted residents and tourists at the former Anheuser-Busch grain silos at the end of Washington Street.

Mayor Justin Nickels said, "Rahr Melting started down there, and they had their own logo and design for many decades. When Anheuser-Busch bought it they put up, what you see the beer bottle and the two beer cans. So it's just been an icon kind of for Manitowoc. You know you're in downtown Manitowoc when you see them."

But now Mayor Nickels says there's about to be a big change with the silo and adjoining facility being bought by the Briess Malt & Ingredients Company, which plans to display its own logo and design to the community.

"It's historical because for most of us, including myself, that's all we've ever known to be up there, but the future is Briess, and it's going to be great to see what they have to offer," Nickels said.

The mayor says the existing mural won't be removed.

Instead, he says Briess will be placing a new large vinyl over it, although specific details of what the image will look like are being kept a secret.

Nickels said, "I would just urge people to go get your picture taken before it's down. Again, it's history, it's cool, we appreciate it, but we have to look to the future."

Nickels expects the new design to be just as prominent.

It is expected to be unveiled sometime during the week of October 21.