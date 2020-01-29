Last day for online voter registration in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Today is the last day to register to vote online for the Feb. 18 Spring Primary.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, voters can still register with a municipal clerk or at the polls.
Check https://myvote.wi.gov to check registration status and what is on the ballot.
There is a statewide primary for state Supreme Court. The candidates include Justice Dan Kelly, Jill Karofsky, and Ed Fallone. The two candidates earning the most votes moves on to the April election.