Last day for online voter registration in Wisconsin

Today is the last day to register to vote online for the Feb. 18 Spring Primary.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, voters can still register with a municipal clerk or at the polls.

Check https://myvote.wi.gov to check registration status and what is on the ballot.

There is a statewide primary for state Supreme Court. The candidates include Justice Dan Kelly, Jill Karofsky, and Ed Fallone. The two candidates earning the most votes moves on to the April election.

