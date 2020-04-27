Last dog at shelter adopted, kennels clear at Sauk County Humane Society

Kennels at the Sauk County Humane Society are empty for the first time workers can remember.

Sauk County Humane Society

On Sunday, the last dog at the shelter, Zinyata, found their forever home. This means that all dogs have either found permanent or foster homes. Staff and volunteers celebrated over the weekend by cheering in front of the empty kennels.

The Sauk County Humane Society said even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter has stayed open and never turned an animal away.

"We did it without compromising adoption criteria, without lowering our standards, and without putting our dogs on sale," said Rachel Leuzinger, the Sauk County Humane Society Outreach Manager. "I am extremely proud of the selfless and hardworking staff and volunteers."

The Sauk County Humane Society does still have other animals, like cats and rabbits, available for adoption. To see a list of those animals, you can click here.