Last holiday before REAL IDs are required to fly in U.S.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding Wisconsin residents that it is the last holiday before REAL IDs are required for flight travel.

The REAL ID Act begins Oct. 1, 2020, when the regular Wisconsin driver license will no longer be accepted for air travel in the U.S. or to enter a federal building or military base.

Travelers will instead be required to use a REAL ID-compliant driver license, state ID card or passport, according to WisDOT. A REAL ID can be identified by the star at the top right of card.

According to DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman in a release Friday:

“Thanksgiving and holiday travel is hectic enough. This time next year, air travelers will need to show a REAL ID – such as a driver license or ID with the REAL ID star – or they will get turned away at the TSA checkpoint. Wisconsin DMV has tools to help make getting the designation on your driver license or ID easy.”

You can sign up for a REAL ID on the WisDOT’s website.