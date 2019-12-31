Last snowfall of 2019 leads to winter road conditions

The weather wanted to go out with a bang for 2019 with an overnight snowfall.

Snow fell across the state and street departments have sent trucks out throughout the night to clear and salt roads for travelers.

In Madison, the City Streets Division said they have 36 trucks out salting, plowing and sanding the main routes. They said this is not a general plow because the area did not get three inches or more of snow, which is what qualifies for a general snow.

Side streets could be the most difficult part of your morning commute as those have not been touched.

The City of Madison trucks will be out all day until they have cleared all the main routes.

