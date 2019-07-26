Last weekend of July shaping up pretty nice

It's may be hard to believe it's the last weekend of July, but it's here. After a scorcher of a weekend last week, this weekend is shaping up to be much nicer. Temperatures will be warm and into the middle and upper 80s. At times, the humidity will push the heat index near 90 degrees. As for storm chances, we have some but they are expected to be very scattered.

Timing the rain chances out over the next few days and you will notice most of the day remains dry. An isolated storm is possible Friday night into Saturday. Another chance of scattered storms will arrive by Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could be strong. Sunday will offer up an isolated storm at any time of the day.

If you do happen to get under one of these storms, be sure to head inside. The good news is that storms shouldn't last too long at any given location. This will allow you to quickly resume outside activities. If your plans include hitting area waterways you are in luck! The latest data shows many lakes pushing 80 degrees for water temperatures!

