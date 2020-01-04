Late Winter Market kicks off in Madison

Saturday kicked off the first Dane County Late Winter Farmers Market of the season.

This year, it changed locations from the Madison Senior Center to Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s east side.

The parking lot was packed and representatives with the market recommend searching for a place to park ahead of time.

"We definitely recommend searching out some of those alternative parking spots- so street parking, the public lots along Monona Drive,” says Sarah Elliott, manager of the Dane County Farmers Market.

For more information about the Late Winter Market, click here.

