Late season slow, no-wake orders issued for Lakes Monona and Waubesa

Boaters will need to slow down on Lakes Monona and Waubesa this week after a slow, no-wake order was issued by Dane County officials no Monday.

According to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, the order was issued after weekend rains dropped nearly two inches on the area and additional rain is in the forecast.

Parisi said lake flooding is not an issue at this time, but higher water levels can increase risks to piers and shorelines.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office will be enforcing the slow, no-wake orders.