Later bar hours during Democratic convention still in play

The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Assembly says he supports allowing bars to stay open later during the Democratic National convention because after hearing presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speak people are going to "need a drink."

The Assembly is scheduled to vote Thursday on a bill allowing bars to stay open statewide until 4 a.m. during the four nights of the convention in July.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos supports the later bar time, saying it will be great for the state's economy and give Democrats, who he says are "clearly out of touch with reality," a chance to grab a drink.