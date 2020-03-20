Number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin tops 200

End of the week numbers show the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continues to grow at an increasing rate.

In its latest daily update on Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced there were 206 total cases statewide. That’s 51 more cases than it reported Thursday and includes anyone who has recovered so far.

Every day this week, the number of new cases reported on DHS’s website has been higher than the previous day’s report.

On Thursday night, DHS confirmed the state’s first two deaths from COVID-19 and, on Friday morning, the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office confirmed a third

Rock County has reported its first two cases of COVID-19 and health officials there are still investigating how the second individual contracted the virus, and are trying to determine if the person had direct contact with someone who was already a confirmed positive case.

Five more cases were reported in the past day in Dane Co., with the new numbers showing 32 confirmed cases.

