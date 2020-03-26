Law enforcement impersonator stopping vehicles, asking for 'work permits': Sheriff's Office

Someone impersonating a law enforcement officer is on the lose in Iowa County, apparently driving an impala and even stopping vehicles along the road with its emergency lights on.

Iowa County Sheriff's Office posted the report to Facebook, "not to cause panic but to raise awareness that people are taking advantage of the issues we face as a nation."

According to the Sheriff's Office, the impersonator drives a dark-colored impala with a spotlight attached.

The driver of the squad car-look-a-like is described as a white man, possibly in his 30's, wearing a "brown style uniform," the Sheriff's Office says.

The Office adds that the impersonator even pulled someone over and asked to see their permit that might allow the victim to go to work.

However, this is not the first time someone impersonating the law has scoured Wisconsin's roads. The Sheriff's office says a similar incident, with close matching description, was also reported in Brown County Area.

In conclusion, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office asks neighbors to call 911 if something doesn't feel right.

"In that situation, if safe to, please attempt to get the best description that you can of the person and vehicle."