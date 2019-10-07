Law enforcement agencies team up to arrest two men in burglary cases

Two men ended up behind bars over the weekend after dozens of law enforcement agencies teamed up to find and arrest the two men.

After weeks of multiple stolen vehicles and burglaries in the Madison area, the Madison Police Department teamed up with dozens of law enforcement agencies working on similar cases.

"In 10 years of doing this, I've never seen something to this scale," said West District Neighborhood Resource Officer Nick Cleary.

Cleary coordinated efforts between agencies. He said connections started when Waunakee Police shared information about a stolen car which was later found in a Madison neighborhood.

"Word of mouth kind of spread and it was like wildfire where each person knew a different agency next to them who was working on the same case," Cleary said.

More than 30 law enforcement agencies came together to share information.

"Two names kind of rose to the top as sort of the ringleaders, kingpins if you will, of many of these operations," said Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department.

The teamwork between agencies led to the arrest of 24-year-old Cleaster Moon and 17-year-old Joshua Pitts over the weekend.

"We believe, by taking these two, what we believe to be kingpins off the street, that we've put a significant dent in these operations that have been impacting a lot of counties," DeSpain said.

Moon and Pitts are persons of interest or suspects in cases across the state that could date back to June. The 30-some agencies involved believe the two could be connected to cases in their areas.

"We just went through day by day and just sorted the whole thing out, and we had a 19-page document by the end," Cleary said.

Cleary said arresting Moon and Pitts is a positive step, but there is much more work to be done.

"Even in the last two two days, I've been able to work with other agencies and identify at least a handful of other people. I certainly would not stop locking doors, locking cars, anything like that," Cleary said.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office echoed Cleary's message with a post on their Facebook page encouraging everyone to double check locks on homes and cars and take valuables out of vehicles.

Moon and Pitts face multiple charges, including burglary. Cleary said law enforcement agencies are still verifying the men's connection with other cases and compiling charges from other jurisdictions.

