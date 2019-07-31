Law firm asks State Supreme Court to scale back Gov. Evers power to partial veto

A conservative law firm is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to scale back the governor's power to partial veto Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit today on behalf of three taxpayers.

The firm argues Gov. Evers improperly and unlawfully used his powers to create new laws never approved by the legislature.

If successful, the move would reverse more than four decades of precedent.

“The governor has not simply approved or disapproved what has been passed. But over the years various governors have taken it upon themselves to transform the law,” says Rick Essenburg, President and General Counsel at Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.

A favorable ruling would limit future governors' veto powers as well.

