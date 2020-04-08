Lawmaker files complaint over report of ballots discovered at postal facility

A Wisconsin lawmaker is filing a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission after undelivered absentee ballots were reportedly discovered at a postal facility.

State Sen. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, said in a statement Wednesday that he learned the WEC received a call from the postal service worker, saying they had just discovered "three large tubs" of absentee ballots from voters in Oshkosh and Appleton.

"Although, we are unsure how this could have happened, I assure you I am working with the Elections Commission and will be posting more guidance for those of you who never received your ballot in the mail," Feyen wrote.

"I understand your frustration and am working hard to try to remedy the situation," the state senator adds.

Feyen's office says it believes the ballots were blank ballots that had not been delivered to voters, WLUK reports, but is now working to confirm that information.

Feyen's statement comes after many Wisconsin voters say they either received their requested absentee ballot after the deadline for submitting them on Tuesday, or they never received their mail-in ballots at all. NBC15 News has received a number of complaints from viewers, who said they too got their ballots after the deadline had passed.

During a call with the news media on Wednesday, WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe said that because the State of Wisconsin does not track absentee ballots, the WEC is working with county clerks to find out where the missing ballots went - and how.

The WEC also reaffirmed state law that if absentee ballots were not postmarked or hand-delivered by Tuesday's deadline, they will not be counted.