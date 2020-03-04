Lawmakers and advocates introduce RESPECT Women Act

Lawmakers and women's health advocates introduce the RESPECT Women Act at the Capitol Wednesday.

The act includes two bills with measures to ensure women have access to safe and legal abortions. The act also repeals state restrictions on abortions and includes a requirement that women receive "medically accurate information" without interference from the government.

"Today more than ever, we need to put in statute, protections for women's rights to make their most personal, private healthcare decisions that protect our bodies, our health and our lives," said State Representative Chris Taylor (D-Madison).

Last May, Wisconsin Republicans passed a number of bills adding abortion restrictions. Governor Tony Evers repealed many of those measures.

"Over the last several decades, particularly you all since 2011, we have seen a record number of abortion restrictions, of threats to women's health, threats to women's safety," Rep. Taylor said.

The 2019-2020 Assembly Session has ended but Taylor said it is still important to introduce these bills.