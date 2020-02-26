'Wicked murderer': Trump, lawmakers react to Milwaukee mass shooting

Lawmakers across Wisconsin and the nation are giving their condolences and prayers after five people were killed in a mass shooting at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee Wednesday.

Gov. Tony Evers at a press conference in Milwaukee Wednesday evening. (Source: WMTV)

President Trump spoke about the shooting at the beginning of his press conference on the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

"I'd like to extend my deepest condolences to the victims and families in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Earlier today, a wicked murderer opened fire at the Molson Coors Brewing Company plant, taking the lives of five people. A number of people were wounded - some badly wounded. Our hearts break for them and their loved ones. We send our confolences will be with them. and its a terrible thing. Terrible thing."

Several hours after the shooting happened, Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, Lieutenant-governor Mandela Barnes and other officials released updates and gave their condolences at a press conference.

"This is a tragic day for our city, this is a tragic day for our state," Mayor Barrett said at the press conference.

"Five families, six families actually, are grieving and will be grieving because of this horrific act of this individual... This is a time for us to think about those families, because there were five individuals who went to work today, just like everybody goes to work. And they thought they were going to to go to work and finish the day and go home to their families," Barrett said.

After holding a moment of silence for the victims and their families, Gov. Evers said that "hearts of the people of Wisconsin go out to the folks that were needlessly murdered."

"It’s a tragedy for Milwaukee, yes, but it is a tragedy for the entire state of Wisconsin. Wisconsin is a strong state, what happens in Milwaukee happens—it impacts people from all across the state – from Cornucopia to Kenosha," Evers said.

"So my role here tonight is to bring as many prayers as I can carry and hearts of the people to WI the losses that occurred," according to Evers.

In a statement around the same time, Wisconsin State AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale said "Today’s workplace shooting at Miller Coors Brewery is a terrible tragedy and our hearts are heavy with sorrow for all the workers and their families impacted by this senseless act of violence."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin posted to Facebook, writing that "Gun violence has taken too many lives in Milwaukee and the mass shooting today is heartbreaking."

"I want to thank the first responders who ran into harm's way and saved lives. My office is standing by to help the #MKE community in the wake of this tragedy," according to Baldwin.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson also released a statement via email, saying that “We are heartbroken by the senseless killings in Milwaukee today."

"Thanks to the first responders who bravely put themselves in harm’s way. Our condolences go out to everyone in the community affected by today’s horrific events," Johnson said.

State Attorney General Josh Kaul said that “This is gut-wrenching."

"My heart goes out to Molson Coors employees, their families, and the entire Milwaukee community. The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is on the scene and will continue assisting local law enforcement with whatever they need," according to Kaul in a release Wednesday.

At the press conference with other top Wisconsin officials, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said that "We are here on the scene of another American tragedy, a senseless American tragedy one that should not have to happen, unfortunately, it’s in our backyard."

"I also want to issue a call, a challenge because we shouldn’t expect this – this is not the way things should be and we should never grow comfortable in the face of these repeated tragedies all across America," Barnes said.