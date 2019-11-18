Lawmakers propose new center to help residents with mental health issues

Local lawmakers and advocates are proposing a new center in Dane County to help residents with mental health issues.

The proposed “Dane County Universal Access Resource Center” would be run by Dane County and act as a one-stop shop for people of all ages looking to improve their mental and behavior health.

The Dane County Board will review and vote on the proposal in the coming weeks, according to a release Monday. Officials hope to begin hiring for the facility next spring, and be open for service by the summer of 2020.

According to the proposal, the mental health center would operate from 12 p.m. to 4 a.m. seven days a week, according to the release.

Several organizations are set to partner with Dane County to operate the center, including Dean Health, UW Health, NAMI Dane County as well as the support from State Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison).

The proposal also includes a new “Universal Access Work Group” to help residents get the best coverage from their providers and insurers. Dane County Department of Human Services would assist in creating the group with the county, according to the release.

According to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi:

“By working together, bringing private health providers and the county together in this first-of-its-kind bold collaboration, we can better coordinate care and improve outcomes for those who struggle with mental and behavioral health and addiction.”

