Lawmakers urge panel to make DNR sell bug spray

Insect repellent would have to be sold at all Wisconsin state parks and forests under a bill moving through the Legislature.

The proposal heard Thursday by an Assembly committee is designed to help alleviate nature lovers' fears of contracting Lyme disease.

The measure is part of a bipartisan effort to prevent Lyme disease. According to state health officials, the average number of Lyme disease cases in Wisconsin has more than doubled over the last decade.

Other bills would require the DNR to post signs warning of Lyme disease in every state park, state trail and state forest and create a committee to study tick-borne diseases. A third proposal would require the DNR to include information on Lyme disease in state park brochures as well as launch a public awareness campaign annually.

