Lawsuit filed over hepatitis A outbreak linked to berries that also affected Wisconsin

An Omaha woman who contracted hepatitis A after eating blackberries she bought at a Fresh Thyme grocery store has sued the company.

The woman who filed the lawsuit Wednesday, Kerrie Tabaka, says she was hospitalized for a week for treatment of hepatitis A and continues to experience fatigue and other symptoms.

Earlier this month, health officials warned consumers in 11 states against eating some berries bought from the Fresh Thyme chain. Federal and state health officials have confirmed 11 cases of hepatitis A, including six in Nebraska, as part of the outbreak in Nebraska, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Fresh Thyme officials didn't immediately respond to the lawsuit filed Wednesday. The company has said it is cooperating with investigators to identify the source of the contamination.

Hepatitis A is a virus that infects the liver and can cause mild, flu-like symptoms for several weeks.

Minnesota reports 1 case of hepatitis A linked to outbreak

Minnesota health officials say the state has reported its first case of hepatitis A linked to blackberries sold at Fresh Thyme grocery stores in September.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday the person was hospitalized and has since recovered.

Health officials have warned consumers in 11 states against eating some berries bought from the Fresh Thyme chain. Officials have confirmed 14 cases of hepatitis A as part of the outbreak in Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Fresh Thyme has said it is cooperating with investigators to identify the source of the contamination.

Minnesota health officials are reminding consumers to avoid eating fresh, non-organic blackberries bought from Fresh Thyme between Sept. 9 and Sept. 30.

