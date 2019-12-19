Lawsuit seeks to block Wisconsin crime victims amendment

A government watchdog group has filed a lawsuit to block a statewide vote on a ballot question that would amend the Wisconsin Constitution to expand crime victims' rights.

The proposed Marsy's Law amendment passed the Wisconsin Legislature with broad bipartisan support and is set to appear on the April 7 ballot for voter approval.

If passed, the state constitution would be amended to include new victims' rights. The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Wisconsin Justice Initiative alleges that the question is invalid and unconstitutional.

Marsy's Law supporter Teri Jendusa-Nicolai says the lawsuit is a "slap in the face" for crime survivors.

