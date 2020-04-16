Lawyer signals delay unlikely in Wisconsin US House election

Gov. Tony Evers' legal counsel is signaling that the May 12 special election in northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District will likely go on as scheduled.

The comments Thursday from attorney Ryan Nilsestuen come a week after he said the governor was eyeing delaying it due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The special election is to replace retired U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, a Republican. The seat has been vacant for six months.

Nilsestuen said that the governor is keeping a "close eye" on the election, listening to clerks and public health officials in the district. But he says there are differences compared to last week's election.

