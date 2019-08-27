Lawyers drop subpoena for lottery book notes

Lawyers are withdrawing a subpoena that sought the interview notes of an Iowa journalist who wrote a book about a lottery insider who rigged jackpots in several states.

Perry Beeman received the subpoena last week from lawyers for Larry Dawson, an Iowa jackpot winner who contends that the rigging reduced his prize by millions of dollars.

Beeman co-wrote a recent book, "The $80 billion Gamble," with former Iowa Lottery CEO Terry Rich. It tells the story of how now-imprisoned lottery security contractor Eddie Tipton altered number-picking programs on computers to win jackpots in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The subpoena ordered Beeman to turn over his correspondence with Rich since January 2018, including notes related to four interviews conducted last year.

But on Tuesday, hours after The Associated Press published a story about the request, Dawson's legal team decided to withdraw the subpoena after speaking with Beeman.

Beeman says he's happy with that decision.