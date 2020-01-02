LeRoy Butler named a finalist for 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

LeRoy Butler, who played safety for the Packers for 12 seasons, has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction class. It is the first time in his 14 years of eligibility that he has been named a finalist.

Butler was part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI (31) in New Orleans in the 1996-97 season. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade team.

Inductees to the 2020 class will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show in February the day before the Super Bowl. They will be inducted into the Canton, Ohio, shrine in August.

Including Butler, 15 modern-era finalists for the 2020 class were announced, Thursday. Fellow safeties Steve Atwater, John Lynch and Troy Polamalu made the cut. Also making the list were running back Edgerrin James; wide receivers Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas; defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young; and offensive linemen Tony Boselli, Alan Faneca and Steve Hutchinson.

Five of the 15 modern-era finalists will be elected to the 2020 class, joining an additional 15 enshrinees comprised of 10 senior players, three contributors and two coaches.