More leadership changes for Dane Co. Board

Just days after the former Dane County Board Chair resigned, the board’s leader ship has changed twice.

Supervisor Paul Nelson (Middleton) was named the Chair on Friday after Sharon Corrigan resigned and became the Interim Director of the Alliant Energy Center.

He resigned as the Chair on Monday, but plans to continue to the end of his term on the county board.

““After careful consideration over the past few days, I have come to the conclusion that I cannot serve as the County Board Chair,” explained Nelson “My primary reason for declining to serve as chair is a belief that the succeeding chair be someone with an eye on the Board’s future, someone who will continue to serve as a board member after the April elections.”

Analiese Eicher will become the Dane County Board Chair for the remainder of the term. She represents Sun Prairie and is completing her second term on the board. She is unopposed in the April election.

“I think we all may be reeling a bit from the pace of leadership changes in the past several days,” said Eicher. “That said, I look forward to guiding the work of the Board over the remaining weeks of this term, and setting a course for the next term, which will include many new members.”

Eleven of the 37 members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors will not be seeking election in April. Two additional seats are being contested.