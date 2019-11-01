Leaf collection back on track following Halloween storm

The City of Madison is back to collecting leaves after taking a break on Thursday to plow and sand city streets because of the Halloween snow.

City of Madison Recycling Public Information Officer Bryan Johnson said the crews are versatile enough to handle switching gears.

“We have sort of a modular fleet where we’re able to snap the things together,” Johnson said. “Whatever the weather throws at us, we’re able to adapt and throw our people and trucks at it and get things get to normal the best we can.”

Johnson added that temperatures do need to be above freezing to run the street sweepers.

The city can only collect yard waste which includes leaves, weeds, garden trimmings, and other plane debris. They can also collect pumpkins, crab apples, and pine cones.

“We’re going to get back to leaf collection and there should be multiple opportunities yet for residents to get those leaves picked up from the curb,” said Johnson.

To have these materials picked up from your home, pile your leaves and yard waste at the street edge and keep the piles four feet from obstruction.

Depending on weather conditions, residents will gave at least 3 curb side collection opportunities.

To view when leaf and yard waste collection is for your neighborhood, click here.

