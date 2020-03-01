Learn and play at the Madison Kids Expo

The Alliant Energy Center transforms into a kid’s dreamland for the Madison Kids Expo.

Various play zones are set up, including bounce houses, a petting zoo, a rock climbing wall, caricature paintings, and more.

Parents can get in on the fun too, with shopping, performances, and demonstrations.

The event runs March 7-8. If you plan to go, be sure to stop by our NBC15 booth and say hello to our staff members!

For more information or to buy tickets now, visit the website for the madison Kids Expo.

