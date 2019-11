Explore research from UW School of Veterinary Medicine and interact with dogs, reptiles, and exotic species.

The event is called ‘Get Set to Meet a Pet Vet’ and will take place on Saturday, November 9 starting at 10 a.m. and goes through 12 p.m.

Discover what it takes to become a veterinary and get a chance to try on veterinary tools.

Take part in the monthly ‘Saturday Science’ events on the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s campus every second Saturday of the month.