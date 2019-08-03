Learn to eat vegan at Madison Vegan Fest

The Madison Vegan Fest is taking place on Saturday, August 3rd at Madison College.

Mollie Stolbov, the Lead Organizer with Madison Vegan Fest, talks about the benefits of eating vegan and what popular foods are considered to be vegan.

Try out some delicious vegan food, hear from engaging speakers, and learn how eating vegan can make a difference for animals and the environment.

The event will be at the Truax Campus located at 1701 Wright Street, Madison. It starts at 10AM and runs through 5PM.

Madison Vegan Fest is free and there will be select merchandise available for purchase.

For more information, head over to this website.

