Learn to pair beer and cheese at the Beer and Cheese Fest

Hundreds of cheese makers and brewers are taking over the Alliant Energy Center for the 11th annual Beer and Cheese Fest Saturday, January 18.

Metcalfe's Market will have a Beer Cheese School booth that will teach people how to pair cheese and beer plus how to create the perfect charcuterie board.

Tickets are $55 and that gives you unlimited samplings of all the beer and cheese at the event. The Fest runs from 2-6 p.m.

The Isthmus said the VIP tickets are sold out and they expect the general admission tickets to sell out too. So grab yours while you can! Buy tickets and get more information on the hundreds of vendors here.