Learn to row with the Mendota Rowing Club

A new program is starting at the Mendota Rowing Club to give high schoolers the opportunity to learn how to row.

It starts August 6 and runs until August 29. No prior experience is required. They are also holding tryouts for their team in September.

The Mendota Rowing Club was founded in 1975 by a group of UW-Madison alumni. It has since evolved into an organization that gives men and women of all ages the chance to get involved with the sport of rowing.

Last year the club launched their junior rowing program and although the team is small, seven members and one coach, they are making waves by already having two boats qualify for the US Rowing Nationals.

There is a cost for the new program for high schoolers, it is $275 for the program. The classes are Tuesday-Thursday.

