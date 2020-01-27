Learn to ski or snowboard with a special deal this week

Governor Tony Evers declared the week of January 26-31 'Learn to Ski and Snowboard Week' in Wisconsin. Travel Wisconsin is partnering with 17 ski areas throughout the state to offer a deeply discounted package to encourage people to enjoy the slopes in the state.

The package is $29 for a lesson, lift ticket and rental equipment. Tyrol Basin in Mount Horeb is one of the participating areas. Snow Sports Director Lyndsay Ward said they are excited to be part of this week to get new skiers and snowboarders.

"Not only is it great exercise, but anyone can do it. You don't have to be overly athletic, you know kiddos as young as 2 years-old as soon as they can walk and take direction, people all the way up to senior citizens. Anybody can really do it and it's a great way to get out of the house in the winter time," Ward said.

If you would like to find a participating ski area near you to get in on the deal click here